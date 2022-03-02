Orlo Niel Schervem
Orlo Niel Schervem, 87, of Presho went home on Saturday, February 26th, at Avera Queen of Peace in Mitchell, SD. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Presho, with visitation for one hour prior and burial at the Presho City Cemetery.
Orlo was born on January 15th, 1935, to Nels and Cjerstina Schervem on the family ranch south of Vivian on the White River. He grew up on the family ranch and attended grade school at the Riverside #15 Country School, where his mom taught him. She and Orlo, along with other students, lived there during the week and went home on weekends. She taught Orlo 7 out of 8 years. He went on to attend Vivian High School, where he graduated in 1953 with one of the largest classes. There were 14 graduates.
After graduation he served in the U.S. Army as an Army Medic from 1957-1959 at Ft. Sheridan, Illinois. After his service he moved back home and lived on the family ranch. He met Evelyn McClanahan at a dance in Vivian, where he claimed he couldn’t leave because she was sitting on his coat. They were married on June 26th, 1982, at the First United Methodist Church in Presho. They made their home on the ranch where Orlo enjoyed ranching and had fond memories of raising Black Angus cattle and spending time with neighbors and lifelong friends, Terry and Kay Moore. They moved to Presho in 2006 and sold the ranch on auction June 9, 2018.
He loved to laugh and his trademark shoulder shake will be fondly remembered. Not only was he the president of the coffee club at Hutch’s Café, he was also the head storyteller at the lunch counter and named the assistant silverware wrapper. He enjoyed watching grandkids play sports and was an avid reader of western and history books.
Orlo is survived by his wife Evelyn “Tooty” of Presho. Just a few days ago, while sharing about how quickly life goes by and what really matters, he said these words. “It’s like you spend your life driving down the road looking at the beautiful sunsets, mountains, trees, and wildflowers in the field, and you just know that you know God is real and that He’s good. But then you find a girl like Tooty to ride beside you and everything comes alive, and it all has purpose. She was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
He is also survived by stepdaughters; Teri Nyberg and Tani (Brent) Parker all of Sioux Falls, stepsons; Scott (Heidi) McClanahan and Bret (Tami) McClanahan all of Presho, 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Other surviving family includes 2 sisters; Alice King and Shirley Vik and 7 nieces and nephews; Allen and Linda King, Steve, Ken, Brian, and Doug Vik, and Kathy Fuoss.
Orlo was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers-in-law; Bob King and Ray Vik.
