Owen Petersen

Owen Petersen

Owen Petersen

Funeral services for Owen John Petersen, 65, of Vivian, SD, will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Vivian Gymnasium in Vivian, SD, with burial in the Vivian Cemetery at Vivian, SD. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at the Vivian Gymnasium in Vivian, SD.

To plant a tree in memory of Owen Petersen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments