Owen Petersen

Funeral services for Owen John Petersen, 65, of Vivian, SD, will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Vivian Gymnasium in Vivian, SD, with burial in the Vivian Cemetery at Vivian, SD. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at the Vivian Gymnasium in Vivian, SD.
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, Owen, a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather passed away.
Owen was born on June 11, 1957, in Winner, SD, to John and Peggy (Parks) Petersen. Owen was the third son. He grew up with his family on a farm and ranch near Vivian, SD. He attended grade school in Vivian and graduated high school from Lyman High School in 1975.
After high school, Owen started farming and ranching with his dad. In 1989, Owen went to Deadwood to be a poker dealer when gambling first started. A couple years later he moved back to the family farm south of Vivian. When returning Owen raised sheep, pigs, and cows. He grew wheat, milo, millet, soybeans, corn and sunflowers.
On June 5, 1999, Owen married Mary Theunissen at the United Methodist Church in Presho, SD.
Owen and Mary enjoyed camping. Owen also enjoyed going into Vivian to watch various sports with the locals. Owen enjoyed the after-church coffee group. Owen’s pride and joy were his grandsons Kristopher and Case. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, farming, and ranching.
The past 11 years, son-in-law Greg Barringer was Owen’s partner in farming and ranching.
Owen is survived by his wife of 23 years Mary Petersen, daughter Kayla Barringer (Greg), grandsons Kristopher and Case Barringer all of Vivian; his mother Peggy Petersen of Rapid City, brothers Dan (Paulette), Kevin (Kim), of Rapid City, Paul (Ellen) of Grand Junction, CO, mother-in-law Arleen Theunissen of Vivian, brothers-in-law Wayne (Ardella) Theunissen of Groton, and Tim (Dawn) Theunissen of Aberdeen, aunt Betty Parks of Mt. Home, ID, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his father John “Pete” Petersen, father-in-law Raymond Theunissen, three sisters-in-law Joan Petersen, Margaret and Michelle Theunissen, aunts and uncles Donald and Bonnie Diehm and Victor and Verna Young, uncles Kenny and Richard Parks, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Owen gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
To plant a tree in memory of Owen Petersen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.