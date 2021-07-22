Pamela "Pam" (Backous) Steece
Pamela “Pam” Steece (Backous), 70, of Mount Juliet, TN, died June 28, 2021.
There will be a celebration of life service at 10:00am on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, SD, followed by inurnment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Pierre.
Pamela Sue Steece (Backous) was born on January 21, 1951, to Clifford and Delores Backous (Youngerman) in Aberdeen, SD. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School. The family moved to Sioux Falls and she attended Edison Junior High School and then O’Gorman High School. She graduated from South Dakota State University (SDSU) in 1974.
Pam was married to Richard "Rick" Steece on August 5, 1972, in Sioux Falls, SD. To this union two sons and one daughter were born; Luke, Tim, and Molly Michelle Steece who died shortly after birth. They lived in Brookings, SD, and she worked in various positions at SDSU. They moved to Minneapolis, MN, where she worked at Fairview St. Mary’s Hospital as the pre-school/daycare director. The family then lived in Albuquerque, NM, (1980-1990) before moving back to Minneapolis in 1990. She eventually moved to Pierre in 1993 where Pam worked as a pre-school teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic School. Pam and Richard moved to Mount Juliet, TN, in 2014.
Pam enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to watch her boys play sports and loved watching sports with her boys, especially the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. Pam also loved to travel, especially to see and spoil her grandkids.
Pam is survived by her husband Richard Steece of Mount Juliet, her sons; Luke and his wife Jennifer Steece (Mahan) of Long Beach, CA, and Tim and his wife Rachel Steece (Knutson) of Minneapolis, her grandchildren; Dylan, Taylor, and Jack Steece and Jude Steece, her sisters; Mary Bandimere (Backous) and Lisa Foster (Backous) both of Minneapolis, and her brother; Fr. Tim Backous, Ph.D. of Collegeville (St. John’s Abby) , MN, Randy Backous of Minneapolis and Brad Backous of Kansas City, MO.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Delores Backous, her brother Mark Backous, and her daughter Molly Michelle Steece.
