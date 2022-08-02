Patricia Ainsworth

Patricia Ann (Wilts) Ainsworth was born on December 1, 1948, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Wilfred and Frances Wilts. She joined older brothers Jim, LeRoy, and Jerald on the farm just west of Sioux Falls. Sister Barb and brother Wendell joined their family soon after. The family moved to a farm near Chancellor, SD, where the kids got into all sorts of mischief. They loved it when their many cousins would visit and the shenanigans increased!

