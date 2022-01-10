Patricia Alta (Tibbs) Donelan passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2022. A memorial graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 13th, at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Patricia Alta (Tibbs) Donelan was born on October 3, 1938, in Pierre, SD, to Tom and Pearl (Fravel) Tibbs. Her childhood was spent at Mission Ridge where she grew up working on the ranch, fishing, and tending to her younger siblings. She went Orton School at Mission Ridge through the 8th grade, and attended Ft. Pierre High School, graduating in 1958.
In 1964, Patty married her one true love, Larry Donelan. They ranched on the Bad River in rural Ft. Pierre, SD, where they had two children; Brenda in 1966 and Dan in 1968. Later, the family moved to Mission Ridge, only three and a half miles from where Patty grew up. The couple ranched at Mission Ridge from 1974 until 2019 when they moved to Pierre, SD.
Patty spent most of her life on the cattle ranch she and Larry built doing what she loved; working hard and enjoying country life. She was as handy riding a four-wheeler to round up cattle as she was in the kitchen whipping up a hearty feast. She is remembered for her love of fishing, card games, crocheting, and good sense of humor. Patty was dedicated to her family and made new friends everywhere she went. She was an active member of the Ft. Pierre Senior Citizens.
Patty is survived by her daughter Brenda Donelan of Pierre, SD; brothers Clifford (Peggy) Tibbs and Rocky (Norma) Tibbs all of Stanley County, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Tom and Pearl Tibbs), sister (Frances Tibbs), sister (Darlene Harris), brother (Dan Tibbs), her husband (Larry Donelan), and her son (Dan Donelan).
The family request that memorial be made to Avera at Home Hospice (800 E. Dakota, Pierre SD 57501) or Ft. Pierre Senior Center (17 E Main, Fort Pierre, SD 57532).
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Donelan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.