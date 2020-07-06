Patricia Ann Gregg, 76
Patricia Gregg died peacefully on July 3rd, 2020 in Pierre, SD. She was 76 years old.
Patricia Ann Schmitz was born June 25, 1944, to Nickolas and Margaret (McCarthy) Schmitz. She was the 10th of eleven children. She grew up on the family farm south of Harrold, SD, where she received her education in Harrold and graduated in 1963.
After a brief courtship, Pat was united in marriage with Merrill Gregg on June 29, 1964, in Highmore, SD. To this union three sons were born: Scott, Clark, and Eric. The family made their home in Pierre, SD.
Pat was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. Everyone was fair game. She very rarely held back her opinion as she had a knack for telling it like it is! She kept us all laughing until the end. She enjoyed all kinds of card games. She could beat anyone in a game of pinochle. Pat enjoyed golfing with her friends. She was a great cook and wonderful homemaker.
Pat will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Scott (Laurie) and Eric (Lori) all of Pierre; daughter-in-law, Suzy Gregg of Gardner, KS; her grandchildren, Mitchell, Nicholas, Lexi and Nathan; brother, Dick Schmitz of Harrold; 2 sisters-in-law, Karen Schmitz of Rogers, MN, and Dodie Garrity of Hayes, SD; brother-in-law, Jerald Bronemann; along with a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Merrill; son Clark; infant grandson Matthew; 5 brothers; Harry, Mel, Bob, Don and Tom Schmitz and 4 sisters; Darlien Arendt, Lois Harvey, Lucille Bickett, and Janice Bronemann.
Per CDC recommendations, social distancing and masks will be required for attendance. Visitation for friends and family will be held July 7th from 2pm-5pm at the Isburg Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for limited immediate family on Wednesday, July 8th at 10:00am at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. You are welcome to join the service in the parking lot or watch the services from your home by viewing Pat’s obituary at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
