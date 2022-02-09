Patricia Eileen Dillard, 74, of Blunt, South Dakota, passed away on February 5th, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD.
Per her request, no funeral services will be held.
Patricia was born on November 10, 1947, in Montebello, CA, to Lorraine (Manning) and Raymond Keleher. She was raised in Anaheim, CA, attending 12 years of catholic school.
While living in Riverside, CA, she met her husband, Dave. They met on the 4th of July and married on the 26th, forever more. They moved to South Dakota in 1980 and lived in several different places until she visited Pierre and decided that would be home. They bought a home in Blunt and lived there ever since.
She also attended Huron College and received her degree in accounting and business. She worked doing taxes for H&R Block, and for Custer State Park. Later, she worked for the US Postal Service as a fill-in, part-time worker.
Pat loved working on her house gardening and being with her family and dogs.
Pat leaves behind her husband David; three children, Ken, Kelly, and Lee; seven grandkids; 11 great grandkids; and one special puppy. She spent the last ten years winning many battles with medical problems.
And, we would like to thank the first responders in Blunt, the many fine nurses in the ER and ICU for everything they did for her.
