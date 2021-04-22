Patricia “Pat” Weingart, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Pat was born in Great Falls, Montana, on January 16, 1934, to Remus and Mary Feeler. She attended school in Lewistown, Montana, and graduated from Fergus High School in 1951.

Pat married Bob Weingart on August 26, 1951. They moved to their ranch in northern Petroleum County and raised their family there. Pat remained on the ranch until the time of her death.

Pat is survived by her children: Sid (Eric) Leavitt, Ki (Jennie) Weingart, and K.C. (Teri) Weingart; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, Remus and Mary; and sister, Virginia Ille.

