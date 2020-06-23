Patricia "Trycia" Barnes, 67, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Memorial services will be held at a later date this summer.
Patricia Alice Barnes, daughter of Clarence and Alice (Worden) Barnes was born on September 1, 1952, in Walla Walla, WA. She grew up in Milton/Freewater, OR, where she attended school and graduated from McLaughlin Union High School with the Class of 1970. Trycia then studied in Business Office Administration at Western Business College where she obtained her Associates degree in 1971.
On September 27, 1972, she married William Pershing in Clark, WA. The couple later divorced in 1985. Trycia lived in Dana Point, CA, Great Falls, MT and Watertown, SD, before moving to Pierre, SD. Trycia was employed in clerical work for the State of SD Division of Securities.
Trycia loved spending time with family and celebrating holidays. She enjoyed playing games, working puzzles, sewing, reading, traveling and watching classic movies. She also enjoyed collecting owls, painting ceramics and speaking German.
Trycia is lovingly missed by her children, Kathy Langerock (Curt Warkenthien) of Clark, SD, Dan Pershing (Roxann Barr) of Hortense, GA, Jim (Shannon) Pershing of Goodwin, SD, and Christen (Aaron) Fiedler of Watertown, SD; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Joe (Deborah) Barnes of Oregon City, OR.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Trycia Lyn Pershing; her brothers, William Barnes, Daniel Barnes and Clarence Barnes, Jr.; her parents, Clarence and Alice; and her grandson, Trevor Pershing.
Arrangements by Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel, www.wightandcomes.com.
