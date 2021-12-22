Patrick James Carroll

Patrick James Carroll, 70, of Pierre, SD, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. A prayer service will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 30th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Following the service will be a dinner at the Post 8 Legion building.

Patrick was born on May 13, 1951, to Thomas and Hazel (Hart) Carroll in Pierre, SD. He spent his early years in rural Harrold, SD, before the family moved to Pierre. He attended school in Pierre and graduated from Riggs High School. Patrick married Marsha Titze on February 10, 1973, and to this union four children were born: Brian, Michael, Anna and Norman. Patrick worked for Apco Gas Station and then became a driver for UPS.

Patrick enjoyed Baha racing and could be found hanging out at Flax Repair.

Patrick is survived by a special friend Paulette Stotz of Pierre, children: Brian Carroll of Castlewood, SD, Mike Carroll of Fort Pierre, Anna (Mike) Rutherford of Highlandville, MO, and Norman (Brandy) Carroll of Fort Pierre, 12 grandchildren, brother Simon (Janet) Carroll of Pierre and sister Stella (Jim) Van Loh of Montana.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Mike Carroll and brother Tommy Carroll.

A special thank you to the nurses and the doctors at North Central Heart Hospital for their special care and everything they have done for Patrick.

