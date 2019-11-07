Paul B. Blankenfeld, 30
Paul B. Blankenfeld, 30, was born on July 22, 1989 in Pierre, SD, the son of Jeff and Deniz (Williams) Blankenfeld. Paul died on November 4, 2019 in Philip, SD. Visitation will be at 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 9th at Rude’s Funeral Home.
Paul enjoyed the outdoors and was incredibly gifted in art and music.
Paul is survived by his parents, Jeff and Deniz Blankenfeld of Aurora, SD; one sister, Elizabeth and Sean Murphy of Crookston, MN; nephew, Lincoln Murphy, whom Paul was able to meet before leaving us; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. https://www.rudesfuneralhome.com/
