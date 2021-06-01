Paul Charles Herman
Paul Herman, 81, of Pierre, passed away May 18, 2021. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home. His service may also be viewed at www.feigumfh.com
Paul Charles Herman was born on November 12, 1939, to Charles and Dora (Peterson) Herman. He was raised on the “Black Top” farmstead located in Barnard, SD. His siblings include Karen Herman, Bruce Herman, Neil Herman, Gail (Herman) Gage, and Mark Herman. Paul worked on the farm through his youth, was hired as the Barnard School bus driver at the age of 14, and started employment at Lefty’s Sport Shop located in Aberdeen. He graduated from Barnard High School in 1957.
Paul attended Northern State Teachers College with a Major in Business Administration and Minor in Industrial Arts. He sought employment and was hired by the South Dakota Department of Transportation as an Engineer Aid B on May 26, 1960. Paul retired as SDDOT Management Specialist in June 2008.
Paul married Sandra Ann Keller on October 8, 1960. They purchased their first home in Aberdeen and started their family. As a couple, they also registered as Foster parents, providing a safe and secure home for many children for over 30 years.
With his love of planes, Paul studied and trained to receive his pilot’s license in 1964. His goal to become a commercial pilot ended with a simple color blindness test. Throughout the years, he enjoyed group ownership of several single and twin-engine planes and taking the family on short flights to various locations around the state. He also enjoyed air shows and attended many throughout the years.
In 1967, Paul received a job title reclassification through SDDOT which required the family to move to Pierre, SD. Paul and Sandra proudly built a new home for the expanding family.
Paul’s other passions included firearms, hunting, and fishing. Paul and Sandra acquired the Oahe Sport Shop located at 351 S. Pierre St. on July 1, 1970. Many inventory purchasing trips were taken to the Minneapolis area in a 1950’s farm truck with two adults and four kids in the front seat in order to save freight charges! They owned this business until 1975.
Since the sale of the Oahe Sport Shop, Paul continued his passion of buying and selling firearms over the years at gun shows across the state until the time of his passing.
Paul thoroughly enjoyed hunting various game and fishing. He had many experiences in Canada, Alaska, and in the lower 48 states. Farming was in his blood and he worked the family farm for many years following the passing of his father, Charles. Paul also helped McCarty Farms with planting and harvesting.
Paul’s surviving family include: Kristie (Dale) Jacobsen, Paul (Leane) Herman, Elizabeth (Toby) Crow, Jonathon (Lacie) Herman, and Jocqueline (Ryan) Butler, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra, and grandson Eric O’Day.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.