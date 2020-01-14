Paul “Corky” Bergeson, 61
Paul “Corky” Bergeson, 61, of Pierre, passed away January 10, 2020. A Memorial Visitation will be held 5:00-6:00pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Feigum Funeral Home concluding with a Prayer Service at 6:00pm. A Memorial Celebration of Life will begin at 10:30am, Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre with inurnment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt.
Paul Leo “Corky” Bergeson was born February 3, 1958, in Lead, SD to Alfred Paul and Shirley Ann (Hillmer) Bergeson. Corky attended Blunt Elementary School and went on to Graduate from Stanley County High School. He married Lisa Etzkorn in September 1980. To this union two children were born, Amy and John.
His working career began early with a paper route while he later worked for Fort Pierre Livestock, Bouchie Irrigation (with his uncle John Hillmer), Mike’s Ditching and Thomas Cable Company. Corky then went to work for the South Dakota Department of Transportation on August 30, 1982, where worked for nearly 40 years. He took great pride in his work and grew to develop a close relationship with his work family. When he wasn’t working you could often find Corky outdoors either hunting, fishing, golfing, or skiing. If he wasn’t outside enjoying one of those activities, he was probably watching a western movie, listening to country music or dancing a jitterbug or two step. He was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR. More important than any of these things; however, was spending time with family and friends (especially his grandchildren).
Grateful for having shared in his life are his daughter Amy (Ryan) Franks, son John (Brittany) Bergeson, grandchildren: Joseph & Katie Franks and Greyson, Rollin & AJ Bergeson, siblings: Monie (Mari) Bergeson , Cliff (Becki) Bergeson, Linda (Larry) Richards, and Lorie (David) Wendel all of Seeley Lake, MT, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
