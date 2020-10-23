June 17, 1938 – Oct. 16, 2020
Paul Gene Ward, 82, of Sun City, AZ (formerly of Pierre, SD) passed away on October 16, 2020.
He is survived by his children Linda Ward, Glendale, AZ; Londa Spaulding, Glendale, AZ; Loretta (David) Redder, Watertown, SD; Randy (Karen) Ward, Pierre, SD; Paulette (Bo) Palladino, San Diego, CA; Angela (Mark) Parry, Florence, AZ; his grandchildren Luke (Jamie) Ward, Sioux Falls, SD; Joshua (Emma) Spaulding, Phoenix, AZ; Kailey Palladino, Des Moines, IA; Jonathon Ward, Pierre, SD; Chelsey Ward, Sun City, AZ; Matthew Spaulding, Glendale, AZ; Bridget (Chris) Tracy, Mandan, ND; Rachel Ward, Phoenix, AZ; Andrew Parry, Florence, AZ; Ariana Parry, Florence, AZ; Brooke Redder, Watertown, SD; his great grandchildren, Eva, Lealon and Ventus Spaulding, Phoenix, AZ; his siblings and their spouses, CW Wayne Ward, Philip, SD; Jerry (Joyce) Ward, Becker, MN; Kathy (Jack) Mikkelson, Rail Road Flat, CA; Jack (Doris) Ward, Rapid City, SD; Shirley (Bob) Hensel, Cottage Grove, MN; Audrey Ward, Wadena, MN; Don (Mary) Ward, Pierre, SD; Betty (Walter) Ormesher, Rapid City, SD; Marcia Ward, Albany, OR; Alexa (Don) Finn, Bow, WA. and Mike (Sally) Ward, Rockford, MN; his sister-in-law Linda New, Monroe, MI and many wonderful nieces and nephews, and many amazing family cats and dogs.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Ward; his mother, Mary Ward; his father, Clare Ward; sister, Peggy Ward; mother-in-law, Margaret New; father-in-law, Arthur New; son-in-law, Lealon Spaulding; sister-in-law, Penny New; brother-in-law, Donald New; sister-in-law, Velma Ward; and niece Clara Finn.
Service will be held on Saturday, October 31st, 10:00am at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 304 N Euclid Ave, Pierre, SD 57501.
Memorial donations in Paul’s name may be made to Pierre Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund, PO Box 554, Pierre, SD 57501.
