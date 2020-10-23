Paul Gene Ward, 82

June 17, 1938 – Oct. 16, 2020

Paul Gene Ward, 82, of Sun City, AZ (formerly of Pierre, SD) passed away on October 16, 2020.

He is survived by his children Linda Ward, Glendale, AZ; Londa Spaulding, Glendale, AZ; Loretta (David) Redder, Watertown, SD; Randy (Karen) Ward, Pierre, SD; Paulette (Bo) Palladino, San Diego, CA; Angela (Mark) Parry, Florence, AZ; his grandchildren Luke (Jamie) Ward, Sioux Falls, SD; Joshua (Emma) Spaulding, Phoenix, AZ; Kailey Palladino, Des Moines, IA; Jonathon Ward, Pierre, SD; Chelsey Ward, Sun City, AZ; Matthew Spaulding, Glendale, AZ; Bridget (Chris) Tracy, Mandan, ND; Rachel Ward, Phoenix, AZ; Andrew Parry, Florence, AZ; Ariana Parry, Florence, AZ; Brooke Redder, Watertown, SD; his great grandchildren, Eva, Lealon and Ventus Spaulding, Phoenix, AZ; his siblings and their spouses, CW Wayne Ward, Philip, SD; Jerry (Joyce) Ward, Becker, MN; Kathy (Jack) Mikkelson, Rail Road Flat, CA; Jack (Doris) Ward, Rapid City, SD; Shirley (Bob) Hensel, Cottage Grove, MN; Audrey Ward, Wadena, MN; Don (Mary) Ward, Pierre, SD; Betty (Walter) Ormesher, Rapid City, SD; Marcia Ward, Albany, OR; Alexa (Don) Finn, Bow, WA. and Mike (Sally) Ward, Rockford, MN; his sister-in-law Linda New, Monroe, MI and many wonderful nieces and nephews, and many amazing family cats and dogs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Ward; his mother, Mary Ward; his father, Clare Ward; sister, Peggy Ward; mother-in-law, Margaret New; father-in-law, Arthur New; son-in-law, Lealon Spaulding; sister-in-law, Penny New; brother-in-law, Donald New; sister-in-law, Velma Ward; and niece Clara Finn.

Service will be held on Saturday, October 31st, 10:00am at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 304 N Euclid Ave, Pierre, SD 57501.

Memorial donations in Paul’s name may be made to Pierre Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund, PO Box 554, Pierre, SD 57501.

Service information

Oct 31
Memorial Mass
Saturday, October 31, 2020
10:00AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
304 N. Euclid
Pierre, SD 57501
