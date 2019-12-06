Paul Elvyn Hansen, 70, of Pierre, SD, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Avantara in Pierre.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, December 11, at the American Legion cabin in Pierre.
Paul was born on April 4, 1949, in Veblen, SD, to Elvyn and Darlene (Schreier) Hansen. Paul grew up in Veblen and Rapid City, SD. He graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1968.
After high school, Paul joined the U.S. Army in 1969 and served in Vietnam, being discharged in 1971. After his service, Paul lived in Rapid City and Spearfish, SD, as well as other communities across South Dakota, Minnesota and Hawaii before finally settling in the Pierre area. Paul worked as a carpenter, construction worker and roofer and was meticulous in his work. Paul was a member of the VFW.
Paul loved vehicles and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing and camping. His quick wit and fun sense of humor was cherished by family and friends who had the pleasure of spending quality time with him. His little dog, Guy, was his special companion. His favorite place was the Black Hills.
Paul is survived by his father, Elvyn Hansen of Pierre; his sister Vicky (Marv) Engelhaupt of Pierre; nephew Jamie (Christina) Engelhaupt of Spearfish, SD; niece Misti (Kent) Lewis of Ft. Pierre, SD; great nieces and nephews Tate Lewis, Tya Lewis, Shelly Engelhaupt, and Alex Engelhaupt; and his beloved dog, Guy.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother Darlene Hansen.
Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
