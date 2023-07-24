Paul Luther Zoller
On Thursday, July 20, 2023, Dad left us to go dancing with Mom, his best girl!
Pallbearers will be Zita Catherine, Chris Marino, Will Ales, Renee Marino, Ben Ales, and Jim Ales.
Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Descher, John Gleese, and Lloyd Flesher.
Paul was born on February 9, 1932, in Harrold, South Dakota, to Lydia (Gogolin) and Emmanuel Zoller. He married Mary Catherine (Weber) on June 4, 1951. They lived in Rapid City, South Dakota, where they raised their six children and cared for several foster children over the years. Mary Catherine was a nurse with Rapid City Regional Hospital for 28 years and Paul retired from the Rapid City Police Department after 32 years in 1987. After retirement, and much traveling, they moved to McAlester, Oklahoma, which has been their home since 1997. They were beloved members of St. John's Catholic Church and the community of McAlester.
He is survived by his children: Zita Catherine of Tacoma, WA, Edwin (Patricia) Zoller of Graham, WA, Renee (Chris) Marino of McAlester, OK, and Krista (David) Adcock of Durant, OK; his daughters-in-law: Valerie Zoller-Masters of Port Orchard, WA, and Cyann Zoller of Rapid City, SD.
He is also survived by grandchildren: Paul (Melissa) Zoller, Michael Zoller, Nicholas Zoller; Katie (Joseph) Standish, Joseph Zoller, Jessica Jones, Rebecca (Ryan) Corbaley, Andrew Jones, Martha Jones, Dakota Zoller, Mariah Zoller, William Ales, Benjamin (Jamie) Ales, James Ales, Gregory Ducheneaux, Tara (Jeremy) Richardson, Sarah Marino, Megan (Eric) Burns, and Bryan Stubbs.
He is also survived by great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Lyndsey, Ethan, Avery and Jacob Zoller; Evelyn, Amelia Standish, and Jacob Standish; Alden Corbaley and Eamon Corbaley; Dylan Todd, Rylan Todd, and Everly Ales; Abigail, Adalynn, Jackson, and Annabelle Richardson; Brooklynn Marino, Christopher Mitchamore; and Lillian Burns, and Ezekiel Burns.
He is also survived by many extended family and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years: Mary Catherine (Weber) Zoller; infant daughter: Bernadette; sons: Lawrence Zoller, and Donald Zoller; grandsons: Aramis Zoller, and Christopher Zoller; sister: Ella Heintz and brother-in-law Wilmer Heintz; brother: Richard Zoller and sister-in-law Gloris Zoller; his parents: Emmanuel Zoller and Lydia (Gogolin) Zoller; and many others who have gone on before him.
At 91 years "young," we will miss his sense of humor, how he loved and supported his family, and most especially the example he set for all of us ...
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the St. John Evangelist Church celebrated by the Very Reverend Jovita C. Okonkwo. The burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, McAlester, Oklahoma.
