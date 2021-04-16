Paula Marie Adam-Burchill
Paula Marie Adam-Burchill died on Thursday, April 15th, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the age of 57. She will be remembered always as a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and physician who cared deeply for her patients.
Paula Marie Adam-Burchill was born on January 22nd, 1964, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Thomas Conrad Adam and Patricia Ann (Mickelson) Adam. She joined sister Kathleen and later brother Karlton, and sister Sarah. Growing up in Pierre, Paula was an active participant in dance, basketball, band, and track and field.
Paula graduated from Pierre T.F. Riggs High School in 1982 and went on to attend the University of South Dakota, majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry. At USD, she was an active member of the Alpha Phi sorority, serving as Chapter President, a role that her mother and sister held before her, was a Dakotan, and served as a Student Ambassador.
Paula went on to attend medical school at the University of South Dakota, later completing her residency in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, specializing in Family Practice. Paula was a physician at Sanford Clinic for twenty-eight years where she lovingly cared for her patients and delivered countless babies.
During her time as a physician, Paula was the Chief of Family Medicine Department from 1998-2002 and was also a member of the Sanford Clinic Board of Governors from 2000-2011. Before retirement, Paula was the Director of Women Services at the Veteran’s Medical Hospital.
Paula was married to her high school sweetheart, Thomas Burchill, on July 11, 1987. They were blessed with three boys: Connor, Nolan, and Maxwell. Her greatest joy was being a mom. She loved attending her boys’ sporting events, and hosting many of her children’s events in their home. Paula was an active member in the Lincoln High School Booster Club for numerous years. She often said, “Our door is always open” for her boys’ friends and food was always ready to serve.
Paula’s simple pleasures were being outside, gardening, traveling, reading, and spending time at her family’s cabin in the Black Hills. Paula was part of the P.E.O. Chapter AQ Sisterhood and served in leadership roles at the First United Methodist Church over the years. She had a great wit and always made people laugh.
Paula is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tom; sisters, Kathleen (Bruce) Bykowski, Eden Prairie Minnesota, Sarah (Greg) Axtman, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; brother, Karlton (Joan) Adam, Pierre South Dakota; her children, Connor Thomas (Merissa), Nolan Adam, and Maxwell Patrick; along with 15 nephews, four nieces and six great nephews and nieces.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church (401 South Spring Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD, 57104), Alpha Phi Sorority Scholarship Fund at the University of South Dakota (707 East Cedar Street, Vermillion, SD, 57069), and the Lincoln High School Booster Club (2900 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105)
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 23, at Miller Funeral Home — Southside location (7400 South Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls) from 4:30PM-7:00PM. The funeral service will be Saturday, April 24, at 10:30AM at the First United Methodist Church (401 South Spring Avenue, Sioux Falls). Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
For obituary and online registry please visit www.millerfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.