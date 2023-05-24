Peggy D. Petersen

Peggy D. Petersen, 89, of Rapid City, formerly of Vivian, died on Monday, May 22nd at her home in Rapid City. A private family graveside service will be held at the Vivian City Cemetery in Vivian. Isburg Funeral Chapels has been placed in care of the arrangements.

