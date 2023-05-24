Peggy D. Petersen, 89, of Rapid City, formerly of Vivian, died on Monday, May 22nd at her home in Rapid City. A private family graveside service will be held at the Vivian City Cemetery in Vivian. Isburg Funeral Chapels has been placed in care of the arrangements.
Peggy was born January 11, 1934 near Presho, SD to William (Ed) and Aldrath (Eble) Parks. She attended country school for three years, and finished her schooling in Presho with the graduating class of 1951.
She married John Petersen, and together they had four sons: Dan, Kevin, Owen and Paul.
In 1957 they moved to the farm south of Vivian, farming and ranching until 1992 when they moved into Vivian while still farming with their son, Owen. In 2007 they moved to the Pierre-Ft Pierre area; and in 2020 Peggy moved to Rapid City.
Peggy is survived by her sons Dan (Paulette) and Kevin (Kim) of Rapid City, SD, Paul (Ellen) of Grand Junction, CO, and daughter-in-law Mary of Vivian, SD.
She had five granddaughters: Brianne (Sam) Riggens of Seattle, WA, Mallory (Chris) Dekker of Rapid City, SD, Chelsea (Wade) Yamaguchi of Grand Junction, CO, Kayla (Greg) Barringer of Vivian, SD and Katie (Dillon) Borrego of Grand Junction, CO.
She was blessed with nine great grandchildren: Kevin Riggins, Evelynn Dekker, Elinor Dekker, Cillian Dekker, Noah Yamaguchi, Ruth Yamaguchi, Josie Borrego, Kristopher Barringer and Case Barringer.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband John “Pete”, son Owen, parents Ed and Aldrath Parks, brothers Kenneth and Richard Parks, sister Bonnie Diehm and daughter in law Joan Petersen.
