Penn ‘Stump’ Williams, 57

Penn “Stump” Williams III, 57, of Pierre passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Avera St Mary’s in Pierre.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00pm Wednesday, September 30th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a funeral service at 10:30am on Thursday, October 1st at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre.

Online condolences can be written and a live stream of the funeral service can be viewed at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. A full obituary and photo will appear in Thursday’s Capital Journal.

