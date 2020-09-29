Penn “Stump” Williams III, 57, of Pierre, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Avera St Mary’s in Pierre.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00pm Wednesday, September 30th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a funeral service at 10:30am on Thursday, October 1st, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre.
Online condolences can be written and a live stream of the funeral service can be viewed at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Social distancing practices as well as masks are recommended.
Penn was born on January 18, 1963, in Ft. Ord, CA, to Penn and Roberta (Murray) Williams. He was three when the family moved to Pierre where he attended Washington Elementary School, and graduated from T.F. Riggs in 1981. He worked for the City of Pierre in the Parks and Recreation Department and Hillsview Golf Course.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting and softball with so many good friends. He kept up a wonderful garden and enjoyed golfing with family and friends. So many people will miss him driving by on his Cushman, barefoot, with a honk and a wave. He loved watching Streyle play soccer and most of all he loved being a dad.
He is survived by his daughter Streyle Williams (Ronnie Boe) of Sioux Falls, step children; Luke Dokken of Pierre, and Ryane Oliva of Rapid City. He is also survived by his parents Penn and Roberta Williams of Pierre; brother Robert Williams and sister Patty Williams both of Pierre; brother-in-law Brian Mews; nieces and nephews: Brady, Mariah, Tessa, Jesse, Talia, Ashley, Spencer and Leslie.
He is preceded in death by his sister Kathy Mews and his grandparents.
