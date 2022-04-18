Perry B. Anderson, 92, of Pierre, passed away, April 17, 2022. Masonic and Order of Eastern Star Memorial Services will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Feigum Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Feigum Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. Perry’s celebration of life will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Perry Bernel Anderson, the fourth child of five, was born on August 30, 1929, to Bonnie (Vinger) and Perry Lee Anderson in Emmetsburg, Iowa. His father died in 1935, so he started working during the depression as soon as he could walk and talk. He grew up in Rippey, Iowa.
Perry enlisted in the Army when he was 17 at the very end of WWII and was stationed in Panama.
When he was a teenager, Perry started working with his Uncle in a grocery store in Igloo, South Dakota.
He married the love of his life, Dolores (Dee) Zink in 1951. They moved to Pierre in 1959 and Perry continued to work with his Uncle Bill Anderson at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. They moved across the street and opened Anderson’s Clothing Store in 1967, which thrived until 2015 when Perry retired at the age of 87.
Perry enjoyed softball when he was younger, loved traveling and camping, and was an avid gardener and a Master Gardner.
Perry’s passion was all of the Masonic Organizations. He was Master of his Lodge, Worthy Patron of the Order of Eastern Star and eventually traveled the world as Most Puissant General Grand Master General Grand Council, Cryptic Masons International, and numerous other titles.
Perry was:
Most Illustrious Grand Master of South Dakota
Regional Deputy General Grand Master for the North Central Region
Right Puissant General Grand Captain of the Guard
Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons
Grand Commander of the Grand Commander of Knights Templar of South Dakota
Prior of South Dakota Priory KYCH
Past Attendant General Red Cross Constantine
Past Worthy Grand Patron of South Dakota of the Order of Eastern Star
Perry is survived by his son Greg Anderson (Deb), his daughter LeAnn Bruno, his grandchildren: Clair Anderson, Ian (Sally) Anderson, Anthony (Siobhan) Bruno and Nicholas (Michelle) Bruno, and his sister Bonnie Morrow. Perry was preceded in death by Dolores (2021), his wife of 70 years, and his sons Bruce (1952) and Steve (2012).
