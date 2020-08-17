Phyllis Edwards, 81

Phyllis "Maureen" (Hull) Edwards left us for Heaven May 23, 2020, age 81, in Sun City, AZ.
She was born December 17, 1938, in Pierre, South Dakota. At Pierre High School, she was a
majorette with the marching band and graduated in 1957.
Maureen was married to Gordon for 56 years until Gordon's death in 2013. She had worked for many years at the Pierre Medical Clinic and in Arizona, as a medical secretary for 8-14 Doctors. The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1973 for health reasons and opportunities to pursue Archery. Maureen was a South Dakota and Arizona State Champion Archer and belonged to the Professional Archers Association. The family participated in archery tournaments and she had taught Olympic Hopefuls.
Later Gordon & Maureen established and operated E-Electric Contracting. Maureen loved playing golf and did make a hole-in-one. She was active in Sun City Lakeview Methodist
Church, in charge of the Welcome Wagon and so loved singing in the choir. Maureen was very
good at crafts from etching glass to Nantucket Baskets. She was always ready with hugs,
smiles, laughter and loved to be around people.
Maureen dearly loved her family, always kept in touch with extended family, classmates and especially loved her grandchildren. Maureen was a member of South Dakota Eastern Star and Arizona Emmaus Fellowship. Maureen had a very loving relationship for over 4 years, with former classmate Paul Ward. Paul had lost his wife "Darlene" of 53 years shortly after Maureen lost Gordon.
Maureen was predeceased by her brother Wayne, parents - Elwin and Iris (Telford) Hull. She is
survived by daughters Lynette (Rod) Baston and Michelle (John) Standridge, Sister - Marcia
Bourk, Step-sisters - Donna Bennett, Roberta (Jack) Henrick, Carol (John) Olson, Step-Brother,
Lee (Helen) Hull, 8 Grandchildren, and 20 Great Grandchildren and many more relatives.
Maureen & Gordon's Cremains will be interned in the family plot in Oneida, South Dakota;
hopefully next year.
Please feel free to visit Maureen's Obituary online at www.bestfuneralservices.com
Lynette Baston*:
Kyle (Megan) Johnson [Claira,Cole, Caleb,Cash]
Adam (Desirae) Johnson [Juliette, Adelina, Reece, Jace]
Philip (Jenny) Baston [Maddie, Hunter]
Michelle Standridge*:
Jennifer Bland [Triston]
David (Amber) Bland [Avery, Aria, Davis, Audrey]
Sarah Whitaker Roberts [Connor, Corbin]
Reanna Strandridge [Sophia]
John (Brittany) Standridge [Wesley, Weylynn]
*First names listed above are Maureen's 8 Grandchildren
*Spouse's names are in parentheses
*Names in brackets are Maureen's 20 Great Grandchildren
