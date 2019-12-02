Phyllis Elaine Mundt, 86
Phyllis Elaine Mundt, 86, of Pierre and formerly of Britton, SD, passed away, surrounded by family, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Avantara Nursing Home in Pierre.
Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 504 9th Avenue, Britton with Pastor Terrill Sorensen officiating.
Phyllis’ wishes were to be cremated with burial taking place at the Britton Cemetery at a later date.
Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Family and friends may sign Phyllis’ online guestbook and also view her service via the live stream service link at www.schriversmemorial.com.
Memorials are preferred to the First Lutheran Church Roofing Project.
