Phyllis Elaine Mundt, 86

Phyllis Elaine Mundt, 86, of Pierre and formerly of Britton, SD, passed away, surrounded by family, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Avantara Nursing Home in Pierre.

Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 504 9th Avenue, Britton with Pastor Terrill Sorensen officiating.

Phyllis’ wishes were to be cremated with burial taking place at the Britton Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Memorials are preferred to the First Lutheran Church Roofing Project.

