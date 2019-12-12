Phyllis Jean Drew, 74
Phyllis Jean Drew was born in Vancouver, Washington, on September 7th, 1945. Phyllis was adopted at birth by Charles and Marie Paulus from Floyd and Nelly Mezyck. Phyllis attended Pierre School of Nursing where she obtained her degree as an LPN. She worked through the 80s as a nurse and starting in the 90s, she began her career in insurance billing/adjustments for various companies.
Phyllis and her beloved husband Douglas James Drew moved from Pierre SD to Madison SD toward the end of 1990s. Phyllis retired in 2005 and she then relocated to Mitchell to be closer to her daughter following her husband’s passing in 2011. Phyllis was a talented artist and had been very crafty all of her life. She was a shining light that left her mark on everyone she met.
Phyllis died of various health complications on December 10th, 2019. Phyllis spent her last years of life residing at Countryside Living where she made many friends, some of which she considered family. She is preceded in death by both sets of parents, two biological sisters Betty and Doris and her beloved husband Douglas James Drew.
She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Clinton) Figland, daughter Judy (Kenny) Simmons, biological brother Bill (Vickie) Dewar and adopted brother Larry “Chuck” (Phyllis) Paulus as well as 12 grandchildren: Michelle/Clinton blessed Phyllis with; Skyler, Dru, Shayne, Paige, and TJ. Judy/Kenny blessed her with Thomas, Lawana, Avery, Ariel, Anthony, Karizma, and Christopher. Phyllis also has 14 great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial/celebration of life visitation gathering at Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell from 10am-12pm on Saturday Dec 14th.
