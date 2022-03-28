Purchase Access

Raeanne Marie LeBeau Shaw

Raeanne Marie LeBeau Shaw was born June 23, 1970, to Patrick A. LeBeau and Dottie LeBeau (McBride) in Rosebud, SD.

She entered the spirit world peacefully in her home on March 25, 2022, due to natural causes.

Services/interment will be held on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at 10 a.m. CST, at LeBeau Cemetery in Blackfoot, SD.

A caravan will leave from the Pierre Walmart parking lot at 8 a.m. on the day of service, for those who want to follow.

A full obituary will be posted at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

