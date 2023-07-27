RAMONA KAYE BABCOCK
Ramona K. (Esse, Blumer) Babcock, 73, of Elk Mound, WI, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday July 21st, 2023, at Mayo Health in Eau Claire, WI.
Ramona (Monie) was born to Palmer and Nona (Schmudach) Esse on January 10th, 1950. She graduated from Neillsville High School in 1968. Ramona married Gordon G. Blumer in 1970, and they had three boys together – Paul, Matt, & Jay.
In 1998, Monie moved home to Wisconsin from South Dakota where she eventually met and fell in love with her savior, Richard Babcock. In 2002, he gave her a kidney that allowed her to be with her family and friends for 21 more years.
Monie worked for the state of Wisconsin and South Dakota for 24 years. She retired as the line supervisor at Saris Bike Racks of Madison, WI. After her husband Dick’s passing, she moved from Elk Horn to Elk Mound to be closer to her sisters. She enjoyed quilting with her sister, Ginny, at Big Elk Creek Church; playing with her beloved dog, Bandit; baking with the Pozega family; and she also loved fishing with her family. She attended Country Fest in WI almost every year.
Monie was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father in-laws (2), all three brothers; John, Dean, and Gene Lamb, her sister Virginia Ives, her guardian angel son Matthew Blumer, a brother and sister in-law, a niece, and extended family.
Monie is survived by her sons Paul E. Blumer (Tara) Pierre, SD, and Jeremy J. Blumer (Caitlin) Pierre, SD; special adopted daughter Tammi (Bernie) Johnson; three grandchildren Mickayla Fudge, Jade Pastorious (Dakota), and Dylan Blumer. Oreo, Chipper, and Grace are her fur baby grandkids, and they will dearly miss grandma’s treats. She is further survived by her sister Linda (Steve) Pozega and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Ramona did not want a service. The boys and close family will be having a burial with prayer service and luncheon at a later date.
The family would like to say a special "Thank you" to the Pozega family for helping her through three very difficult months.
“Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30
Please send your condolences, memories, and prayers to: Jay and Caitlin Blumer, 212 W. Elizabeth Street, Pierre, SD, 57501
