Randolph 'Randy' Seiler

Randolph 'Randy' Seiler, 76, of Ft. Pierre, SD passed away Monday, April 17th, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 24th from 5-7 p.m. at the Pat Duffy Community Youth and Involved Center in Ft. Pierre with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25th at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with burial at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Service information

Apr 24
Visitation
Monday, April 24, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Pat Duffy Community & Youth Involved Center
19 E Main
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Apr 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
10:00AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
304 N. Euclid
Pierre, SD 57501
