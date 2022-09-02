Raymond McDorman
Raymond C. McDorman, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Highmore Healthcare on August 31, 2022. Per his request, there will be a private family service at a later date.
Raymond was born in Watertown, SD, on April 3, 1935, to Charles and Ruth McDorman. Growing up in Watertown, he graduated from Watertown High School in 1954 and later that year, met his wife. In high school, he played football and started varsity as a sophomore. He also was the drummer in a big band called “The Blue Notes.” The summer after graduation, at A&W Root Beer, he asked a young lady on a date. He married this young lady, Betty Englund, in February 1956.
Together, Ray and Betty had two children, Jeffrey (Mabes) McDorman and Kristi Berheim. He was a proud father and a very proud grandfather, referred to as “Bumpa” by his grandsons Jake Fanger and Justin Berheim. His first great grandchild is expected in December of this year.
In his younger years, Ray worked at Dugan Appliance Store carrying refrigerators on his back. He also worked part-time at Shaw-Messer Funeral Home and was planning on becoming a funeral director; he attended mortuary science school in Chicago. This was short lived due to his love in Watertown and he did not like the separation. After moving to Watertown, he worked at Scot’s Engineering where he learned his drafting skills. Betty and Ray moved to Pierre in September 1957 after he was offered a job with the state as a draftsman in the Bridge Division of the Department of Transportation. He also worked part-time at the State Theater and Thompson/Isburg Funeral Home. Ray was tutored by an extremely brilliant engineer and after 10 years in the Bridge section, he transferred to the State Engineers Office being promoted to a construction engineer. He retired from the state as the Acting State Engineer in 1995 without a day of college education. He was very meticulous and precise in his work with no exceptions. Some say he was hard to work for. Others say they were honored…
Ray took up flying and became a pilot with the help of Ron Becker and Bernie Christianson who he considered his great friends. He flew friends and family numerous times and occasionally the Governor and other state workers. He was honored to have flown with many.
Ray also had a love of motorcycles, cars, and electronics. He was the “go-to” person for advice on any of these things and loved giving family (and friends) advice on any construction of homes or renovating projects, whether you wanted them or not. He also had a love of music, following his son’s band, “Mabes Dog,” and other bands that Jeff was a member of. The sound of his music from his stereo and television systems was incomparable. He loved anything from Willie Nelson, the Bee Gees, and especially the Doobie Brothers.
He leaves behind his wife Betty of 66 years, his daughter Kristi (John) Berheim, grandsons Jake (Shantel) Fanger; Justin Berheim, brother-in-law Randy (Kathy) Englund, nephews Brad (Dawn) Englund and family; Brian Englund; Matt (Allison) Englund and their family, nieces Lisa Pinkham and Lori Schafer both from Denver, CO, and his first great-grandson expected in December.
Ray is preceded in death by his son Jeff (Mabes), mother and father Charles and Ruth McDorman, and an infant sister.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ray’s memory to Lutheran Memorial at 320 E. Prospect Ave, Pierre, SD 57501.
