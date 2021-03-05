Rebecca Sue Hiatt
Rebecca Sue Hiatt passed away in her home March 3, 2021.
Becky was born to David and Deborah (Nieman) Hiatt on September 26, 1979. Becky attended McKinley School, Pierre Jr. High, and graduated from TF Riggs High School in 1998.
Becky married Clay Dorrenbacher in 2001 and moved to North Carolina. The couple eventually divorced but the families remained friends. With Joel Maillet, Becky gave birth to her daughter, Natalie Maillet, in March 2004. Becky remarried again, to Christopher Driver. Their son, Kurt Driver, was born in 2007.
Becky is survived by her children Natalie and Kurt. Her parents Mark and Deb Hiatt. Brother Dan (Melissa) Hiatt, Arianna and Lily, Box Elder, SD, her sister Katie (Mike) Jasmine Hiatt and Faith Schultz, Philip, SD. Grandmother Thelma Hardt, Aunt Val and Roger Williams, Uncles Wade Nieman and Brett Nieman. Aunts Barbara Smedley, Patty Hooker, Sherry Hiatt, Uncles Duwayne Johnson, Dwight (Bernadine) Hiatt. Jan, Clay, and Jason Dorrenbacher. A host of cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her Grandparents David and Irene Hiatt, Leonard Nieman, Robert Frank, and Marlin Hardt. Niece Bethany Schultz, Uncles Donald Hiatt, Warren Smedley, C O
Hooker, Aunt Val Johnson. Cousin Kristi Timm.
A prayer service will be held Sunday March 7, 2021, at Isburg Funeral Home with family visitation from 4-6 PM, followed by a time of prayer and sharing. A celebration of Becky’s life will be at 11 AM Monday, March 8, 2021, at First United Methodist Church. Becky’s children Natalie and Kurt would like everyone to take a rock to remember Becky. The funeral can be viewed the day of the service at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com and can be found at the top of Becky’s obituary. Condolences can be sent to the family at 221 2nd Street, Pierre, SD 57501.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.