Rebecca Yackley, 85
Rebecca Yackley, 85, of Onida, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Onida, with Fr. Jerry Kopel officiating. Burial will be in the Onida Cemetery. A wake will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, with visitation one-hour prior, all at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Onida Cemetery.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Becky’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
