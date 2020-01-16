Rebecca Yackley, 85

Rebecca Yackley, 85, of Onida, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Onida, with Fr. Jerry Kopel officiating. Burial will be in the Onida Cemetery. A wake will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, with visitation one-hour prior, all at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Onida Cemetery.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Becky’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)

