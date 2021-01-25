Reta Lathem, 93
Reta Lathem, our “Cowgirl”, 93, of Pierre, rode off into the sunset late afternoon January 22, 2021. at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls to be wrapped in the arms of her cowboy Roy and our Lord and Savior.
Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home of Pierre. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Pierre First Baptist Church. Reta’s funeral service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Please note that masks will be required for in-person attendance. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Reta was born as a middle child February 4, 1927, in Nevada County, Arkansas, to Joseph Dale and Edna Faye Stringer. In her early years she spent a lot of time with Grandma Crank where she learned rock star skills on how to become the very best “Granny” ever. Playing sports was a passion, she always told us if they were selecting teams for a sport she was the first one chosen however if it was for spelling or academics she was the last one chosen!
In eighth grade, the family moved to Sandhill, Texas. With grandpa being a cotton farmer, Reta developed a strong work ethic early on and telling us of picking cotton for hours on end pulling a giant bag down the rows. They were so heavy they had to be assisted by the men to dump their bags into the trailer and they were paid by the pound.
It was during the Old Settler’s parade in Floydada, Texas, in late May where Reta was riding on a saddle on top of a car waving her pom poms that caught the eye of Roy.
After a brief two month courtship, they were married on July 20, 1947, in her parents’ home. Following their wedding Roy returned to ranching, working for G.L. Taylor Cattle Co. at Stratford, Texas. During this time their only child, Penny Louise, was born. In 1951 they moved to Colorado working for the same Cattle Co., while there she acquired the joy of hunting in the mountains.
In 1952, Lathems returned to Olton, Texas. The year that Penny started first grade, Reta drove the school bus so that she and Roy could help provide school clothes, etc. for her four young nieces and nephews who had recently lost their Dad to cancer.
June 10, 1956, Roy and Reta moved north to South Dakota to begin their many years of working for Billy Barrick Cattle Ranches. Reta became the head cook preparing three meals a day, seven days a week, cooking for up to 12 hired men. As duties changed Reta worked alongside Roy whether it was raking hay, plowing in the fields, riding the range checking the livestock, BRANDING her most favorite annual activity or working in their huge garden they loved to share with others.
Reta had a persistence for nurturing her and Penny’s faith. Anyone who would travel through five cattle gates and 36 miles in the winter months showed strong will and perseverance.
Valerie (Bub), Jerime and Zach have numerous fond memories of learning to drive where there was nothing you could hit, riding horses, roasting marshmallows over the huge cookstove, root beer floats in the big colorful aluminum glasses, tooling leather, going to the stock tank filled with warm artisan water and pretending it was their hot tub, granny introducing them to their Texas relatives as they all met in Lake City, Colorado, and their annual trips to the Black Hills.
Upon retirement, Roy and Reta moved to Fort Pierre. Reta was able to become more involved in church functions at First Baptist Church, so enjoyed visiting those who were shut-ins and and those in nursing homes, along with serving as a volunteer at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Reta had an avid interest in Football, with the Broncos being her favorite. She had a definite opinion on certain teams and quarterbacks!
Most grateful for having shared her zest for life include daughter Penny (John) Porter of Sioux Falls, three grandchildren, Valerie (Kerry) Kelly of Pierre, Jerime (Lisa) Porter of Piedmont, Zachary (Angie) Porter of Sioux Falls and eight great grandchildren Kylee And Kiera Hanson of Pierre, Jayden and Jaci Porter of WI, Max and Charlie Porter of Sioux Falls , step great grandchildren Mason and Lia Neumiller of Piedmont, sister in laws Molly Stringer and Virginia Stringer of Floydada, Texas, Johnnie Lathem of Bee Branch, Arkansas, and Sybal Crouch of Wills Point, Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roy, brothers Stinson and Bill Stringer, sisters Sue Stringer and Dorothy Rhea, sister in law Nell Baumann, brother-in-laws Ray and Billy Lathem, Garland and Doug Rhea, and Bruce Baumann.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to 1) Avera Foundation, P.O. Box 5045, Sioux Falls, SD 57117, memo line of check: Dougherty Hospice House or Reta Lathem or 2) First Baptist Church, 2310 East Capital Ave., Pierre, SD 57501 for sound system enhancements. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
