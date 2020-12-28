Rhonda Renee (Fox) Pohlman, age 50, of Pierre, S.D., was called to her heavenly home on December 24, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Onida Cemetery, Onida, S.D.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Luce Funeral Home, 502 E Commercial Ave, Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Rhonda’s arrangements.

(www.familyfuneralhome.net)

Tags

Load comments