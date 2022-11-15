Richard Arlen Tobin

We are saddened to share the passing of Richard “Dick” Arlen Tobin, of Surprise, AZ, formerly of Pierre, South Dakota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Richard peacefully passed away the morning of Friday, November 11th , 2022, in the comfort of his home. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Richard was born on February 12th, 1942, to Neva and Jack Tobin of Gettysburg, South Dakota. He attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and a carpenter institute in New York, NY. He married the love of his life and best friend on August 22nd, 1964, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hoven, South Dakota. They enjoyed 58 wonderful years together and were quite a power couple. Richard and Kay had three daughters Jeanie, Jill, and Jenifer. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, always striving to lead by example. Throughout his life he had many endeavors which included serving in the military, starting the Pierre Beautification Committee and owning/operating several different businesses which led him to his retirement in Surprise, Arizona. Richard touched so many lives and was always willing to help a friend in need. He was a lover of golf, volleyball, hunting and playing cards with his family and friends.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife Kathryn “Kay” Tobin, daughter Jeanie Tobin of Phoenix, Arizona, daughter Jill Gusso (husband Chad) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, daughter Jenifer Tobin of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his grandchildren Hannah Smith (significant other Tyler) of Ethan, South Dakota, Lexi Gusso (significant other John) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nick Gusso of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jackson Geerts of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, sister Joan Rausch of Fort Wayne, Indiana and brother Gene Tobin of Gettysburg, SD, and countless nieces and nephews.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Neva Tobin, his sister Angie Klaus, sister Donna Ellis (husband Chuck), brother-in-law Francis Rausch, sister-in-law Marilyn Tobin, and brother-in-law Larry Nylander (wife Donna).
Richard’s wife Kay will continue to reside in Surprise, Arizona. Cards are welcomed and can be sent to: 17791 West Spencer Drive, Surprise, Arizona, 85374.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Tobin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.