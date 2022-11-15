Richard Arlen Tobin

We are saddened to share the passing of Richard “Dick” Arlen Tobin, of Surprise, AZ, formerly of Pierre, South Dakota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Richard peacefully passed away the morning of Friday, November 11th , 2022, in the comfort of his home. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

