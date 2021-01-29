Richard Arthur Duncan, 87
Richard Arthur Duncan, 87, of Custer, S.D., passed away January 27, 2021, at his residence.
Richard was born on May 29, 1933, in Boone, Iowa, to Charles and Vera (Glidden) Tellier. After graduating high school in West Des Moines, Richard served for three years in the Marine Corps. He then married Mary Rew and four children were born to this union. Richard graduated from law school at USD and then moved to Pierre, S.D., for the many years of his career. He worked for the Attorney General and was States Attorney for several years before going into private practice. He then spent a number of years as SD State Banking Director. He served as chairman of the board of Capital University during the founding years and was involved with the Capital Area Counseling Center.
Richard’s true passion during his many years in Pierre was sailing with his wife Grace whom he wed in 1977, and was never happier than sailing on Lake Oahe, rail down, going to weather.
They retired to the Black Hills in 2004, and after Grace passed away, he found new love at the Custer Senior Center and married Roberta Kesselring.
Richard is survived by his wife, Roberta, of Custer; son Doug Duncan of Luverne, Minn.; daughters Sally Donald of Wall, S.D., Lisa Duncan of Rapid City, S.D.; brother Frank Duncan of Des Moines, Iowa; sister Becki Probst of Lincoln, Neb.; 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Richard is pre-deceased by his parents, daughter Sandra Yellow Robe, and his brother Charles.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Living Outreach Church in Custer, S.D. with Rev. Joel Ziolkowski officiating. There will be a lunch following at the Custer Senior Center. A memorial has been established for the Custer Senior Center, where Richard has served as president of the Board of Directors.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home of Custer, S.D.
