Richard “Dickie” Moorehead Hyde
Dr. Richard Moorehead Hyde, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and husband of Ruth Curry Hyde, passed from this world to be with the Lord, January 9, 2021.
Richard “Dickie” Hyde was born on February 11, 1933, in Pierre, South Dakota. He attended school in Pierre and held many sporting and academic awards and honors while a student there.
He married Ruth Marie Curry Hyde, also of Pierre, August 21, 1953. They had three children from that union: Roderick Michael, Scott Richard, and Dawn Marie Hyde.
Between 1952-1962 he attended the University of South Dakota and then the University of Minnesota where he received his PhD in microbiology and immunology.
Dad was a professor of microbiology at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine from 1965 till his full retirement in 2007. Amongst his academic achievements and honors were: David Ross Boyd Professorship for Outstanding Medical Educator, Teacher of the Year for the OU Physicians Assistant Program 16 times, Faculty Professor at the University of Guadalajara, Kaplan Professor, author and co-author of three textbooks used throughout the world by medical students. Editor of the Oklahoma Notes, a study guide for the National Medical Board Examination from 1975-1995.
Richard and Ruth were members of the St. Lukes United Methodist Church for 55 years. He was Santa Claus to hundreds of children over the years and he delivered Meals on Wheels to those in need for over 28 years. He loved OU football and was regularly seen in the stands.
Dad has seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, all of whom he adored and loved to spend time with. He loved family and made spending time with them a priority in his life. Dad will long be remembered for his jovial personality and sense of humor. His laugh was loud, frequent and will be missed. It was s pleasure to be in his company.
A private mention is to be made to the wonderful care Dad received at Quail Creek Grace Community, Jill Townsend, Rebekah Holland and the entire staff. The family is also grateful to the Accentra Hospice OKC team that cared for him in his final days. May God bless you all.
Dad’s favorite saying is an old Irish prayer, “May those that love us, love us, and those that don’t love us, may God turn their hearts, and if He can’t turn their hearts, may He turn their ankles so we will know them by their limp.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.