Richard J. Schoessler, DDS

Richard J. Schoessler, long time Pierre dentist, died on November 4, 2022, at his home in Northridge, California, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Mary Jean, son Richard Jr. of Billings, Montana, daughter Mary Ann Hausner of West Hills, California, daughter Sarah Faura and husband Adam of Culver City, California, grandson Richard III and wife Miranda of Bozeman, Montana.
Dr. Schoessler was born on August 15, 1928, in Chamberlain, South Dakota, to Otto and Anna Schoessler. He attended school in Reliance, South Dakota, and graduated from high school there in 1946. He then attended Creighton University in Omaha for seven years, earning his doctor of dentistry degree in 1953. He was inducted into the Army and spent a year at Ft. Lewis, Washington, and 3 ½ years in Paris, France. He was discharged in 1958 and moved to Pierre to open his dental practice. He married Mary Jean Gregerson on Jan. 9, 1960, in Pierre, South Dakota. He continued his military service by joining the National Guard and was recalled to active duty during the Berlin crisis. The family spent a year at Fort Riley, Kansas, where he commanded a dental clinic on the base. They returned to Pierre and he served in the National Guard until his unit was deactivated. He then joined the active reserves and served as a West Point recruiter visiting high schools around the state. He retired from the reserves as a Colonel in 1988, completing 35 years of military service to his country.
He was active in the community, serving on the Pierre School Board for nine years. president of the congregation at Lutheran Memorial Church, a charter member of the Elks Lodge and a member of the American Legion. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and golfing.
In 1963, Dr. Schoessler cast the deciding vote to establish Delta Dental in South Dakota and it is now a multi-million-dollar business. He became involved in dental politics serving as South Dakota Dental Association president and as a delegate to the American Dental Association (ADA) then was elected to the office of trustee of the ADA for the 10th district, the first dentist from South Dakota to hold this office. He went on to serve as Regent of the 10th district in the International College of Dentists (ICD), and president of the USA section and ultimately was elected to serve as the international President of the ICD.
After retiring from Dentistry in 1990, he and Mary Jean traveled the world visiting every continent except Antarctica.
In 2017, the Schoesslers moved to The Village at Northridge, CA, to be near their daughters. They enjoyed making new friends and being involved in the activities there.
Richard is predeceased by his parents Otto and Anna Schoessler and older brother Don H. Schoessler.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 23, 10 a.m., at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Woodland Hills, CA.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre, South Dakota.
Memorials may be directed to St. Luke Lutheran Church Woodland Hills, CA, and Countryside Hospice in Pierre, South Dakota.
