Richard Phillips

Richard (Rich) Allen Phillips age 76 of Sioux Falls and previously of Fort Pierre died July 3, 2023 at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Visitation with the family present will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Miller West Funeral Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Miller West Chapel with burial at the Webster City Cemetery.
Rich was born the first child of Alvah and Hattie (Birkeland) Phillips in Webster, SD on November 12, 1946 and grew up on the family farm. He attended North Webster School 104 through eighth grade and then Webster High School graduating in 1964. He then attended SDSU in Brookings, earning a BS Civil Engineering degree in 1968 and MS in 1970. Rich had worked summer jobs with the South Dakota Highway Department in Webster. Upon graduation, he started his career working for the South Dakota Dept. of Transportation in Redfield, SD and Aberdeen, SD before moving to Pierre in 1975.
In 2010, Rich retired and moved to Sioux Falls, SD to engage in many hobbies and entertainment activities. Among them were Sons of Norway, Genealogy, SD Historical Society, Olli classes, Summit Basketball Tournament and many concerts. But most important to Rich was his dedication to the Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society and the Dakota South Eastern Division of the National Model Railroad Association. He assisted with setting up model railroad displays at various locations in Sioux Falls and southeastern South Dakota. Rich never met a person, but what he would ask them where they were from, where they went to school, who they were related to or who else they knew, and be able to repeat it months later.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents Alvah and Hattie, an infant brother and sister-in-law Janet Phillips. His surviving siblings are Pat Micko and husband Greg of Sioux Falls, Reuben Phillips and wife Joan of Crooks, Dave Phillips and wife Margaret of Bismarck, ND and nieces and nephews.
