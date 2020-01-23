Rick Auske
Rick Auske — Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend, Follower of Christ, Believer, the Man in Black, or Johnny Cash – no matter which role he played in your life, he loved being a part of your journey. He lived every day as if it was his last, being grateful just to have another day upright.
After a very short and hard fought battle with cancer, Rick peacefully earned his eagle wings January 17, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House, surrounded by his loving wife of 51 years, Shirley, and both of his daughters.
Grateful for having shared his life this side of heaven are his wife, Shirley, daughters: Jackie Fischer (JD), Melissa Jockheck (Mike), grandchildren: Matt Fischer, Alyssa Oolman (Brady), Hunter Jockheck, and Katie Jockheck, & his guardian angel neighbor dog Presley.
Having gone before him to prepare for his heavenly arrival include – Parents: Martin & Mable Auske. Siblings: Ruby, Jim, Ruth, Ray, Billy & Hazel and so many puppies anxiously awaiting belly rubs, kisses, and forbidden people food.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his honor to a program he founded in part to help others, Celebrate Recovery. Donations can be mailed to 8301 W 56th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
A Private Family Celebration of Life is pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.