Ricki Bloomenrader

Ricki J Bloomenrader, 66, of Pierre passed away at her home after a battle with cancer on June 15, 2022. There will be a celebration of her life held at a later date.
Ricki Jane Bloomenrader was born August 18, 1955 near Pierre SD, to Leon and Virginia (Hartshorn) Bloomenrader. Ricki spent her childhood on the ranch 17 miles south of Highmore and attended kindergarten through 8th grade at Stephan Rural Country School. She started high school in Highmore in 1969, and graduated with the class of 1973.
In January of 1977 Ricki started working in Pierre where she worked for the next 43 years for the A-G-E Corporation. While working at A-G-E she met the love of her life, Dale Kiepke. They spent the next 28 years together and were married on August 18, 2018. She retired in June, 2020.
In her spare time, Ricki enjoyed softball, golf, and bowling. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Those left to remember Ricki include: her husband, Dale, brothers Scott (Karen); Billings, MT; and Bret (Wendy), Highmore, SD, and sister-in-law Carla, Highmore, SD, 11 nieces and nephews, and 5 step children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Judy Blair, and brother Dennis.
Ricki would also like to express her gratitude to her Kusser sisters/friends- Sheila, Jan, Marilyn and Trish. Their friendship has been a true blessing to her.
