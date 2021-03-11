Rita F. (Vetter) Linn, 74, of Pierre, passed away Sunday, March 7th, at Avera Mary House.
Family will be receiving visitors on Tuesday, March 16th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm, followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00 pm, officiated by Father Joseph Holzhauser. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed at the top of her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Rita was born April 13th, 1946, in Mitchell, SD, to Joe and Helen (Larson) Vetter. She grew up in Salem, SD, graduating from Salem St. Mary’s. After high school, the pursuit of a nursing degree started at the Pierre School of Practical Nursing. After graduation, she continued her education at New York University (NYU), where she did a post-graduate course in physical rehabilitation.
She worked at Belleview Hospital during this time. Rita, then furthered her education with another post-graduate course in Los Angeles, Ca. This time, she trained in the OR at Centinela Valley Community Hospital.
Soon thereafter, she met her husband, Jon Linn. They were united in marriage at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas in 1968. They had two sons, Jim and JJ, before moving back to South Dakota, where they remained until both Jon and Rita’s passing.
She worked from home selling Mary Kay cosmetics, as she focused on raising her sons until they were both in grade school.
She then started her 40-year real estate career ultimately becoming Owner/Broker of Linn Real Estate.
Rita was a member of the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the Benedictine Oblates, South Dakota Central Board of Realtors (Past President), Lyons Club, Pierre Chamber of Commerce, Pierre Jaycees, Pierre Fire Department Auxiliary, and the Red Hat Society.
She enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren, bowling, playing bridge, camping, becoming a Master Gardener, and continuing college courses well into her later years.
She is survived by her two sons: Jim (JoAnn) of Brandon, SD, and JJ (Jill) of Pierre; six grandchildren: Brianna and Gabbi of Pierre, Shelby and Josee of Sioux Falls and Ashley and Sawyer of Brandon, and her siblings: Larry Vetter, Ramona Bihlmeyer, Kathleen (Larry) Hintgen, Mike Vetter, Teresa (George) Kief and Mary (Ken) Cotton, and brother-in-law, Don Lappat.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jon Linn, her parents Joe and Helen Vetter, her brothers-in-law: James Linn, Ken Kelly, Horace Ellis, and Earl Bihlmeyer; sisters-in-law: Joann Ellis, Jeanne Kelley, Jerilyn Lappat and Nancy Vetter; nephews: Mike Kelly, Dan Kelly, Bob Kelly and Paul Vetter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.