River Ludemann

River Ray Ludemann, a beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away on May 27, 2023, in Fort Pierre, SD, at the young age of 14. Born on April 13, 2009, in Pierre, SD. River brought joy, laughter, and adventure to all who knew him. Visitation will be on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre, with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. The service can be viewed at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Service information

Jun 5
Visitation
Monday, June 5, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Stanley County Fairgrounds
310 Casey Tibbs Street
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Jun 5
Funeral Service
Monday, June 5, 2023
3:00PM
Stanley County Fairgrounds
310 Casey Tibbs Street
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
