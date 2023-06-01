River Ludemann

River Ray Ludemann, a beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away on May 27, 2023, in Fort Pierre, SD, at the young age of 14. Born on April 13, 2009, in Pierre, SD. River brought joy, laughter, and adventure to all who knew him. Visitation will be on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre, with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. The service can be viewed at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Throughout his short life, River touched the hearts of many with his funny, adventurous, and spirited nature. He spent all of his school years at Stanley County, where he just completed the 8th grade. River excelled in both academics and extracurricular activities. His love for the outdoors and animals was evident in his work. Training and caring for horses at The Stables, as well as his participation in rodeo. He will be remembered for his roping and bull riding, although he was the most gifted horseman in every event. His passion for horses and rodeo was deeply rooted in his upbringing and the values instilled in him by his loving family. River also showcased his strength and determination on the wrestling mats. When at home on Lake Oahe, River could be found in the arena, on a horse, or at his favorite fishing hole with Coy and Dakota.
River's adventurous spirit and sense of humor were contagious, and he had a unique ability to brighten even the darkest of days. He was always eager to lend a helping hand. He had the world wrapped around his finger. River will be forever remembered for the joy he brought to so many lives.
River is survived by his loving parents, Shane and Jessie Ludemann; his siblings, Coy and Dakota Rose; his grandparents, Robin Nihiser of Fort Pierre, Don and Mavis Ludemann of Redfield, SD and Jack Moody of Tuscola, IL; his great-grandfather, Don Moody of Tuscola; aunts and uncles: Frank (Moon) Livingston of Bloomington, MN, Scott (Rachel) Ludemann of Hermosa, SD, Rowdy (Stefany Benson) Ludemann of Carlton, MN, Shawna (Jay) Marzahn of Redfield and Dustin Ludemann of Redfield; cousins: Tanner (and his son Gage), Kaden and Skyler Ludemann, Blake Ludemann and Briston Benson, Jerika (Cooper) Gordon (and their daughters Kemberlynn and Haylynn), Shyann, Tegan and Paige Marzahn, Summer and Breanna Ludemann; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Barb Moody, Niceta Wolverton, Glen Nihiser, Bernice and Robert Schlegel, George and Ruby Ludemann and cousins JR Schlegel and Shaye Roberson/Ludemann.
To quote the author J.M. Barrie, "To live will be an awfully big adventure." River embodied this quote, living his life to the fullest and making the most of every moment. He lived his life the way he wanted. With no fear, and with no regrets. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.
As we gather to celebrate River's life and honor his memory, let us remember the laughter, love, and light he brought to this world. Live our lives free of regret, or failure, just like him. He would never want you to be sad, but to celebrate life. Though his time with us was far too short, River's impact will be felt for years to come. River will always be forever young. Never feel pain or loss. Forever perfect.
To send flowers to the family of River Ludemann, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.