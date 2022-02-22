Robert “Bob” Bak, 88, of Ft. Pierre died on Wednesday, February 16, at his shop in Fort Pierre, SD.
Bob was born on November 30, 1933, in Viborg, SD, to Henry and Anine (Mikkelsen) Bak. He grew up and attended school in Centerville, SD, graduating in 1951. After graduation he spent some time working in Murdo, where he met the love of his life Elsie Anderson. They were married on June 14, 1952, in Murdo and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Bob worked for the South Dakota Department of Highways. They lived in Murdo from 1952 to 1957, when he was transferred to White River. In 1960 he began Bak Construction. They moved to Fort Pierre in 1986 and continued running their business. Bob never planned to retire and was fortunate enough to do what he loved until the very end.
Bob was involved with the Lions Club and Land Improvement Contractors, which honored him as contractor of the year in 2012.
He is survived by his wife Elsie of Ft. Pierre, his sons Hank (Linda) and Robert “Bobby” (Carla) and daughter Jean (Doug) Evans, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Alice Sylliaasen and Ruth Ewoldt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Cory Ryan Bak, one brother and two sisters.
