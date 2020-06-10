Robert (Bob) Earl Bartlett, 79
Robert “Bob” Earl Bartlett, age 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29th, 2020, at the Ryan Hospice House in Phoenix, Arizona. Bob suffered a massive brain bleed early Tuesday morning. Once transferred to Hospice, his family was able to be present and with him as he lovingly passed onto eternal life.
Bob was born September 17th, 1940, in the back bedroom of his grandmother’s home in Centerville, South Dakota. He attended the University of South Dakota and graduated with a master’s degree in Speech and Language Pathology. He married his sweetheart Gloria, whom he met at a dance in Viborg, South Dakota. They were married for 58 years. Together, they shared a beautiful life, primarily in South Dakota living initially in Sioux Falls and then for 40 years in Pierre where he worked for the State of South Dakota, Department of Vocational Rehabilitation until he retired. Last year in June, Bob and Gloria moved to Sun City West, Arizon, to enjoy warm months year around.
Bob is survived by his wife Gloria, his son Mike (Pierre, SD) and his wife Stacy and their children Katie and Jack; his daughter Stacey (Scottsdale, AZ) and her children Morgan (fiancé Trey) and McKenzie; and his son Matt (Pensacola, FL). He is also survived by his best friend and brother, Jerry (Lee Summit, MO) and his wife Nancy.
Bob was an avid golfer who enjoyed golfing with his wife and all of their friends. He loved to hunt and fish with his sons and grandson Jack. Together they had many memorable stories from their outings, and we won’t mention the missed shots or the time he got lost out on a hunt. Bob loved people. He loved to visit and would strike up conversations with people wherever he went. He thoroughly enjoyed Gloria’s cooking but even more so, her baking. Bob always had room for dessert. He enjoyed happy hour and giving Irish toasts. He loved his dog Maggie. Annually, Bob and Gloria would travel to Florida to visit Matt and they thoroughly enjoyed the trips, the ocean and time spent with him.
He adored his grandchildren and he could not have been a prouder grandfather. His granddaughter Morgan is in PA school, Katie, in Nursing School and McKenzie, in Medical School. He had a special bond with his granddaughters and loved their banter and kidding around with him. Jack, 8 years younger than Katie, gave him the opportunity to not be outnumbered by women. He loved watching Jack play hockey, baseball, and golf; Jack will be going into 8th grade in the fall. His grandchildren were his favorite topic and they were his world.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Vern and Alyce Bartlett and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Bob will be cremated and the remains buried in Pierre, South Dakota. A celebration of life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in his honor, he would be thrilled for it to be the South Dakota Elks Lodge as he served many roles with the organization, including State President. He was very proud of the great work and services the Elks provided. Additionally, both Bob and his mother Alyce were able to spend their last moments on earth under the care of Hospice and they provide an amazing environment for both the patient and the family. Either organization greatly deserves support.
A big thank you to all who shared in Bob’s life. He was a wonderful husband, an incredible dad and an amazing grandfather. We already miss him so very much.
Thank you for all your messages, cards, love, and support.
We leave you with this, an Irish Blessing on behalf of Bob:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.