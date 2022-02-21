Robert “Bob” J. Jesso

Robert J. Jesso, 79, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Monument Health.
Bob was born on May 8, 1942, in Rapid City to Joseph and Ethel (Fravel) Jesso. After graduating high school, he attended American College. He married Patricia Sorenson on February 16, 1962, and they had one daughter, Lesa. Bob had a very successful 50-year career as a certified financial advisor. He married Susan Poole on January 17, 1981, in Wayzata, Minnesota.
Bob loved the outdoors. He remained active by walking, hiking, and golfing. He was a member of the Evening Shade Masonic Lodge #312, Rapid City Elks, and the Naja Shriners.
Bob will be remembered for being really kind, gentle and loyal. Bob was a friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joseph Jesso.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan, Rapid City; daughter, Lesa Jesso, Ft. Pierre; granddaughter, Emily (John) Lloyd, Sioux Falls; two great grandchildren: Maverick and Moxie; brothers: Kenneth (Gay) Lange, Box Elder; Louie (Rose) Lange, Wall; Lyle (Carrie) Lange, Black Hawk; and numerous extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. His online guestbook is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.
