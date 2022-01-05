Robert “Bob” John Garrity, 81, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away on January 3, 2022, at Maryhouse in Pierre. Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Saint John’s Catholic Cemetery in Harrold, SD.
Bob was born to Arthur Andrew Garrity and Evelyn Marie (Anderson) Garrity at St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre, on July 8, 1940. He attended the first 10 years of school in Harrold, SD, then graduated from Ag school at South Dakota State College (SDSU).
Bob was united in marriage to Mary Gregg in 1959 and adopted her son, Donald Pfeiffer. Three children were born to this union: Wanda Garrity, Arthur “Art” and Bret. He worked as a ranch and farm hand for several years and after his divorce from Mary, Bob returned to SDSU and graduated with a degree in Ag and went on to teach at New Underwood, SD. He worked as an extension agent in Potter and Lyman Counties. Later on Bob started Garrity Lawn Care and worked in the Mitchell, Blunt, Pierre and Fort Pierre areas.
Bob loved to hunt deer, read mysteries, solve Sudoku, write “Bob’s World” on Facebook and harvest apples and peaches from his trees.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard and Jim, his sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann (Frank) Fransen, brothers in-law Leroy Rausch and Robert “Doc” Gregg and his 3 sons, Don, Art and Bret.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria and his daughter, Wanda. Brothers Tom, Hoven, SD, Mike, Pierre and sisters Patricia Rausch, Pierre, Kay (Bob) Pfeil, Clear Lake, Marjy Gregg, Ft. Pierre and Carol (Dan) Bancroft, Rapid City.
