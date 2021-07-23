Robert “Bob” Nystrom

Nystrom passed away at Avera Mary House in Pierre on April 9, 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 virus and close family members needing to travel from afar, his celebration of life was postponed. Bob’s family is hosting a reception in his honor at Redrossa Italian Grille in the Hills Room from 3:00-5:00pm on Monday, July 26, 2021. If anyone would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Pierre Cancer Center.

