Robert “Bob” Nystrom
Nystrom passed away at Avera Mary House in Pierre on April 9, 2020.
Due to the Covid-19 virus and close family members needing to travel from afar, his celebration of life was postponed. Bob’s family is hosting a reception in his honor at Redrossa Italian Grille in the Hills Room from 3:00-5:00pm on Monday, July 26, 2021. If anyone would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Pierre Cancer Center.
