Robert (Bob) Peter Kaiser
Robert (Bob) Peter Kaiser, 93, of Pierre, SD died Sunday, April 25, 2021, under hospice care at his home in Pierre, SD., surrounded by his family.
Visitation is 5pm to 6:30pm Thursday, April 29, 2021, followed by prayer service at 6:30pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service is 10:30am Friday April 30, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. It is suggested for those attending the services that masks be worn. For those unable to attend the service, it can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Bob was born in Hoven, SD, on November 16, 1927, to Peter J. and Gertrude (Arbach) Kaiser. He grew up and attended school in Hoven, where he met Lena Jones while enjoying his favorite pastimes, roller skating and dancing. Bob and Lena, high school sweethearts, were united in marriage January 31, 1951. To this union they welcomed six loving children; Rick, Peggy, Susan, Paula, Lori, and Michael.
Bob enlisted in the US Army, February 1951, and was stationed in Atlanta, Georgia. After military training, his mission was an 8-month tour of duty in Korea, as a welder, where he earned a Bronze Star Service Medal. He attained the rank of Sergeant and proudly completed his military obligation November 1952.
His father, being a jeweler, enticed Bob to enroll at the Watch College in Elgin, Illinois, where he learned the art of watch and jewelry repair. He put his education to use, accepting a job at Ferley Jewelers in Pierre, SD, April 1, 1954. After many years of work experience, he purchased Ferley Jewelers and continued as owner/operator of the business. Bob had the pleasure of working side by side for over 40 years with his eldest son Rick, also of the same profession, who is now the owner/operator of the store. Bob was a devoted Jeweler for over 60 years!
Bob’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He liked the challenge of crossword puzzles and card games to include a good round of Solitaire.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lena, and their six children, Rick (Sharon) Kaiser, Pierre SD., Peggy (Don) Wallace, Pierre SD., Susan Kaiser (Greg Flanegan), Spearfish SD., Paula (Jeff) Rear, Spearfish SD., Lori (Jack) Lynass, Rapid City SD., Michael (Paula Sue) Kaiser, Lafayette CO., 13 grandchildren and 19 great-Grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Frank M Kaiser, Hoven SD., John Kaiser, Hoven SD., Leo A Kaiser, Highmore SD., Ivan J Kaiser, Hoven SD., Thomas J. Kaiser, Denver CO., his sisters: Rose (Kaiser) Huber, Hoven SD, Frances (Kaiser) Gross, Kremmling CO.
