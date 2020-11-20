Robert ‘Bucky’ Smith, 85
Robert “Bucky” Smith, 85, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Aurora-Brule Nursing Home in White Lake, S.D.
Bucky was born to William and Alice (Zahn) Smith in Fort Totten, N.D., on May 27, 1935, and was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. When he was 8 years old, his family moved from North Dakota to Kennebec, S.D., where he grew up and attended school.
He was a mechanic and welder who could build or fix anything. He never met a stranger and was known to build the best go-carts in the area. He also fashioned a pontoon named Elvira and a two-person paddle boat out of old oil barrels. He enjoyed fishing with his dog Spike and having coffee with his buddies. Music was in his blood and he loved the good ole’ country music.
He wooed his wife of 57 years as lead singer in his country music band. Music continued to be a love of his life and the old-time gospel hymns became favorites after his salvation.
Bucky is survived by his wife, LaVonne of Pierre and his children, Yancey Smith of Rapid City, Penny (Dave) Kelley of Pierre, and Al Matthews (Kolette) of Kadoka. He is also survived by his sister, Irene Alexander of Topeka, Kansas; six grandchildren, Abby (Matt) Maidl, Mallory Matthews, Will (Heather) Smith, Abigail Smith, Rozara Kelley and Alex Kelley; and two great-grandchildren, Timothy and Naomi Maidl.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Alice “Skeets”, and his twin sister Roberta “Helen”.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24th, at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Kennebec. The graveside can be viewed live at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of Bucky’s obituary page. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to PAWS Rescue (1530 N. Lowell Ave, Pierre SD 57501).
