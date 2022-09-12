Robert Clark Calkins

Robert Clark Calkins, 83, of rural Ft. Pierre died at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 8th. A visitation will be on Thursday, September 15th, from 6-7 p.m. at the Pat Duffy Community Youth and Involved Center followed by a 7 p.m. Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 16th, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre with burial at the Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to a luncheon at the Moose Lodge following the burial. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

