Robert D. Hattum, 73

Robert D. Hattum died in his sleep at his home near West Bend on Sunday, November 8th, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Scotty Philip cemetery. Masks are required for attendance. Robert’s service will be live-streamed at the top of his obituary at isburgfuneral-chapels.com. Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneral-chapels.com.

Robert was born on August 8th, 1947, in Vanguard Saskatchewan Canada to Edward and Faye (Abdullah) Hattum. The family farmed in Vanguard before moving to the United States where his dad worked on the Oahe Dam. He was raised in Fort Pierre where he attended school and graduated. He married Beverly McQuay in Fort Pierre on September 16th, 1966, they made their home on the family farm at West Bend where he resided until his death.

He was a farmer and a rancher who loved the land and hard work. In Bob’s free time he enjoyed hunting and playing cards with family and friends.

He is survived by his son Todd and his wife Chelsea of West Bend, six grandchildren Mariah Hattum of Pierre, Taylor and husband Wyatt of Pierre, Casey Hattum the family farm, Shelby Hattum of Pierre, Amy Hattum of Wolsey and Chad Hattum on the family farm. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren Amira Hattum, Ashlyn Green and sister babe Magnusson of Pierre.

He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly, his son Mark and grandson Troy, his parents and brother-in-law George Magnusson.

